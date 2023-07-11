Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,374,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 79,487 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.35% of ASML worth $935,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in ASML by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASML. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.27.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded down $11.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $698.79. 259,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,749. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $747.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $700.20 and a 200-day moving average of $658.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

