Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 948,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.28% of Chord Energy worth $127,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $421,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 235,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,045,374.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,590. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $182.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $179.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.38.

NASDAQ CHRD traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.00. 137,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,240. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $101.30 and a 52-week high of $164.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $896.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.67 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 23.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $3.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

