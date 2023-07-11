Jennison Associates LLC Invests $318.76 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,426,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,419,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,434,366,000 after purchasing an additional 173,053 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.1% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 33,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSM stock traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $100.71. 3,705,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,277,242. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 36.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.489 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

