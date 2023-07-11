Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003,221 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 969,151 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Cheniere Energy worth $158,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,652,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,515,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $275,379,000 after purchasing an additional 959,800 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,424,000 after purchasing an additional 862,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $3.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.05. The company had a trading volume of 407,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,799. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.29 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

