Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,277,480 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 416,030 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $418,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 25.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 194,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 266.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:HDB traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.25. The stock had a trading volume of 646,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,725. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.21. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $55.22 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $125.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.5935 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

