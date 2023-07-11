Jennison Associates LLC Sells 13,478 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,183,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,478 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises 2.6% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,878,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 32.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. New Street Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,446.82.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI stock traded up $18.85 on Tuesday, hitting $1,106.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,089. The company has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 89.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $615.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,365.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,238.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1,179.24.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

