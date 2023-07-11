Jennison Associates LLC Sells 1,587,286 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,587,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,587,286 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.61% of Ameren worth $137,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

AEE traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $82.58. The company had a trading volume of 214,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,277. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.70 and its 200 day moving average is $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Ameren from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.78.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

