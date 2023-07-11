Jennison Associates LLC Sells 347,749 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,190,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 347,749 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.67% of S&P Global worth $755,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 76.4% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,841 shares of company stock valued at $6,105,979 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $396.01. 263,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $376.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $405.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 42.35%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

