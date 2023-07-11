Jennison Associates LLC Sells 401,449 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,190,284 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 401,449 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.3% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.72% of Salesforce worth $1,436,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth $40,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $100,128.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,201,384.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 831,986 shares of company stock worth $174,575,399. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $6.18 on Tuesday, hitting $218.99. 5,949,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,677,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 579.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.86.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

