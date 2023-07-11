Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $10.18, but opened at $9.95. Joby Aviation shares last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 2,592,943 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 1,153,394 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $12,318,247.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,361,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $623,304,312.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 15,769 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $149,805.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,436,075.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,192,877 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,734 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company's stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 2.11.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Joby Aviation by 60.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Joby Aviation by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

