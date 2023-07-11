John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance

HPS opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after buying an additional 117,784 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 23,341 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 174,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 21,220 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at about $244,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

