John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance
HPS opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
