John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPI opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $19.23.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,804,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $983,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 77.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 106,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 46,615 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 64.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 26,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 23,194 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

