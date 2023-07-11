John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HPI opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $19.23.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
