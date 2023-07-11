JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (JAGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGIGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JAGI opened at GBX 347.23 ($4.47) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 351.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 365.84. The company has a market cap of £325.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -469.86 and a beta of 0.66. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income has a one year low of GBX 294.50 ($3.79) and a one year high of GBX 404.90 ($5.21).

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

