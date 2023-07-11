JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,203,874. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.