JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Acquires 778 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $78.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.26 and a 200 day moving average of $77.99. The stock has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $83.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

