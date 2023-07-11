JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Decreases Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,601,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,259,000 after purchasing an additional 199,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,256,000 after purchasing an additional 814,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,736,000 after purchasing an additional 650,078 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMT opened at $193.55 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The firm has a market cap of $90.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.12 and a 200-day moving average of $202.91.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.86.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

