JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 78.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VGT stock opened at $437.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $447.92. The stock has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $416.14 and its 200 day moving average is $377.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.