Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Acquired by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $14,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 14.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $139,000.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KALU. Benchmark reduced their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

KALU stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.73. 13,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,992. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $56.79 and a 1 year high of $97.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.58. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -223.19%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

(Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.