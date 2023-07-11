Kaspa (KAS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $478.66 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $478.66 million and approximately $10.09 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 19,584,759,765 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 19,573,464,024.458553. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.02456046 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $12,083,594.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

