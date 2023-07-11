Kaspa Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last Week (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $475.71 million and approximately $10.52 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 19,588,985,476 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 19,573,464,024.458553. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.02456046 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $12,083,594.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

