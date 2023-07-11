Kava Price Up 5.1% Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, Kava has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00003324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $633.80 million and $50.58 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 622,853,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,928,747 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

