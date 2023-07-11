Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) was down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $103.10 and last traded at $103.28. Approximately 88,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 171,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRUS. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $88.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.57.

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,537.38 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $49.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 521.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 533.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 2,040.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as Kura Experience'. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

