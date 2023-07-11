Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 482 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up 0.4% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.44.

Insider Activity

Schlumberger Price Performance

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,581,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $874,563. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.34. 3,243,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,695,178. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55. The stock has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

