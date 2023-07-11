Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Has $9.67 Million Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $9,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after acquiring an additional 154,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,535,000 after acquiring an additional 139,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,223,000 after acquiring an additional 100,052 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 170,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,234,000 after acquiring an additional 82,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,367,000 after acquiring an additional 56,857 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SOXX stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $502.83. The company had a trading volume of 225,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,478. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $287.82 and a 52 week high of $517.44. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $473.77 and a 200 day moving average of $439.14.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.6507 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.