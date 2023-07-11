Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 329 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,158 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Comcast Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.16. 3,708,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,846,840. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.72. The company has a market cap of $175.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

