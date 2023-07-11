Leonovus (CVE:LTV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Leonovus Inc. (CVE:LTV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 52000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Leonovus Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$522,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.95, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Leonovus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leonovus Inc operates as a data management software company. Its tools offer data-centric solutions to customers. The company is based in Ottawa, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leonovus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonovus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.