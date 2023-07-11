Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $35.85

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.85, but opened at $36.82. Li Auto shares last traded at $36.77, with a volume of 1,336,213 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LI shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.74.

Li Auto Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Institutional Trading of Li Auto

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $127,155,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 67.0% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,137,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,927,000 after buying an additional 4,066,604 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 438,291.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,222,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,732,000 after buying an additional 3,221,441 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 161.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,473,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after buying an additional 2,759,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the first quarter worth about $65,069,000. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

