Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Up 2.0 %
NYSE ASG traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 275,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,610. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
