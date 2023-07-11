Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE ASG traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 275,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,610. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the first quarter worth $597,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the third quarter worth $378,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth $228,000.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

