Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LBTYA. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $17.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($1.43). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Global will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $870,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,013 shares in the company, valued at $905,546.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 30.5% in the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 65,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 14.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 49,069 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at $3,695,000. AM Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 546,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 298,233 shares during the period. 32.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

