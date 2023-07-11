Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.63.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Trading Up 1.2 %

Life Storage stock opened at $133.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.17 and its 200-day moving average is $123.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $94.02 and a 1 year high of $146.66. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 111.37%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $659,867.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,977,693.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $659,867.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,977,693.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,705.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,161 shares of company stock worth $1,320,037. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Storage

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Life Storage

(Get Free Report)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.