Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 476 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,486. The stock has a market cap of $130.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.38.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 92 Resources restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

