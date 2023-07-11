Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,220,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,273,000 after acquiring an additional 257,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,491 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,718.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,818,000 after buying an additional 193,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,389,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $285.29. 17,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,533. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.63. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $213.73 and a 1 year high of $290.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

