Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 227.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 1,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 31,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.41.

Shares of APD stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,596. The company has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.01 and a 200-day moving average of $289.51. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.88 and a 52 week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

