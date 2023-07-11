Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,515 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.79.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.50. 464,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,716. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.24. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.10. The firm has a market cap of $214.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

