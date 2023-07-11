Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $208.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,254. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.85 and a 200 day moving average of $195.93. The company has a market capitalization of $138.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

