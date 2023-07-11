Lindbrook Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,365,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,797,817 shares during the period. Oaktree Specialty Lending accounts for about 3.0% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $25,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on OCSL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL remained flat at $19.65 during midday trading on Tuesday. 100,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,375. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.44. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.89 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,445.80%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.