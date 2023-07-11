Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 1,163 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $485,000.

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.38. The company had a trading volume of 60,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,031. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.82. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $201.72 and a twelve month high of $248.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

