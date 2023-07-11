Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 3,965 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.77. 381,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,800. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.