Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 70 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after acquiring an additional 696,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,363,708,000 after acquiring an additional 430,524 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,527,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BlackRock by 277.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,711,000 after acquiring an additional 233,568 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK traded up $9.38 on Tuesday, reaching $705.55. 141,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,453. The firm has a market cap of $105.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $672.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $688.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.15.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

