Lisk (LSK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $120.67 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 11th. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $120.67 million and approximately $10.13 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000253 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001959 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000908 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,052,885 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

