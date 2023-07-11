Litecoin Cash One Day Volume Tops $217.89 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $217.89 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 787,082,294 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 787,016,012.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0036487 USD and is up 49.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $88.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.