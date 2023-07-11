LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) is Cubic Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. LKQ accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of LKQ worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $73,671.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $255,050. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.95. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.36.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

