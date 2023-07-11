Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Lockheed Martin worth $65,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $3.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $463.54. The company had a trading volume of 236,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $455.41 and its 200 day moving average is $467.18. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

