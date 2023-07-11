LooksRare (LOOKS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.85 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 11th. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $53.41 million and $1.85 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for $0.0602 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LooksRare has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 920,485,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 887,481,664 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

