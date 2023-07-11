Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.2% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Argus dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $229.14 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $229.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.28. The firm has a market cap of $134.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

