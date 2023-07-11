Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.5% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Argus decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.19. The company had a trading volume of 154,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,884. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.50 and a twelve month high of $231.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.53 and its 200-day moving average is $206.28. The company has a market capitalization of $134.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

