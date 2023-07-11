Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,663 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $20,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MPC opened at $117.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

