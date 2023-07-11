Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.06

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 7199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 146 ($1.88) to GBX 153 ($1.97) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 150 ($1.93) in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.57) to GBX 220 ($2.83) in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.