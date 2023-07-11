Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $86.88

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.88 and last traded at $86.72, with a volume of 70412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.90.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.55.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Maximus had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,968 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $156,515.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,501.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Maximus by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,372 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 26.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

