Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $86.88

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.88 and last traded at $86.72, with a volume of 70412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Maximus Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.55.
Insider Transactions at Maximus
In other news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,968 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $156,515.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,501.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Maximus by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,372 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 26.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.
Maximus Company Profile
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.
